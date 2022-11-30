Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ending HIV as a public health threat – 3 essential reads

By Ina Skosana, Health + Medicine Editor (Africa edition)
In 2014 the United Nations set an ambitious goal: to end the AIDS pandemic by the year 2030.

There have been significant advances in HIV treatment and prevention. Access to antiretroviral therapy has saved millions of lives. The UN estimates that since 2010 there’s been a 52% decrease in AIDS-related deaths. New infections have also fallen drastically.
Read complete article

