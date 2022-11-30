Tolerance.ca
Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa's intelligence watchdog is failing civil society. How to restore its credibility

By Jane Duncan, Professor, Department of Communication and Media, University of Johannesburg
The spy watchdog needs to make its findings on complaints against the country’s intelligence agencies public as a matter of principle.The Conversation


© The Conversation
