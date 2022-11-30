Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID affected access to HIV treatment: the stories of migrant women in South Africa show how

By Melanie Bisnauth, Public Health Technical Advisor, Anova Health Institute and Doctoral Researcher, School of Public Health, University of the Witwatersrand
Share this article
South Africa has made massive strides in the fight against HIV. One of the country’s flagship interventions has been the prevention of mother-to-child transmission (PMTCT) of HIV. Nevertheless, South Africa still has the world’s largest HIV epidemic. It’s estimated that


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ending HIV as a public health threat – 3 essential reads
~ South Africa's intelligence watchdog is failing civil society. How to restore its credibility
~ Japan: Tokyo ruling on same-sex marriage a sign of hope
~ View from The Hill: Scott Morrison makes parliamentary history – for the worst of reasons
~ Word from The Hill: Federal parliament's 'salt mines' final week
~ Syria: Families of ‘Disappeared’ Deserve Answers
~ Australia's national anti-corruption agency arrives. Will it stand the test of time?
~ Chlorophyll water can't clear your skin or detox your liver. But this TikTok trend got one thing right
~ Could the Nationals' refusal to support a Voice to Parliament derail the referendum?
~ Curious Kids: What would happen if all animals on Earth were herbivores?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter