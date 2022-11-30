Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Japan: Tokyo ruling on same-sex marriage a sign of hope

By Amnesty International
Share this article
In response to today’s Tokyo District Court ruling that upheld the Japanese government ban on same-sex marriage, Amnesty International’s East Asia Researcher Boram Jang said: “While the court today endorsed the government’s discriminatory ban on same-sex marriage, it also acknowledged that the absence of any legal system for same-sex couples to have families was an […] The post Japan: Tokyo ruling on same-sex marriage a sign of hope appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ending HIV as a public health threat – 3 essential reads
~ South Africa's intelligence watchdog is failing civil society. How to restore its credibility
~ COVID affected access to HIV treatment: the stories of migrant women in South Africa show how
~ View from The Hill: Scott Morrison makes parliamentary history – for the worst of reasons
~ Word from The Hill: Federal parliament's 'salt mines' final week
~ Syria: Families of ‘Disappeared’ Deserve Answers
~ Australia's national anti-corruption agency arrives. Will it stand the test of time?
~ Chlorophyll water can't clear your skin or detox your liver. But this TikTok trend got one thing right
~ Could the Nationals' refusal to support a Voice to Parliament derail the referendum?
~ Curious Kids: What would happen if all animals on Earth were herbivores?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter