Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Syria: Families of ‘Disappeared’ Deserve Answers

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Fadwa Mahmoud holds portraits of her son and husband, who disappeared in Syria in 2012, in Berlin, Germany.  © 2021 REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke (Beirut) – United Nations member countries should establish an international, independent entity to track and identify those missing and disappeared since the start of the Syria crisis in 2011, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International said today. The Syrian conflict has been marked by prolonged arbitrary detention, torture and other ill-treatment, and forced disappearance at the hands of all parties to the conflict. UN Secretary-General…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ View from The Hill: Scott Morrison makes parliamentary history – for the worst of reasons
~ Word from The Hill: Federal parliament's 'salt mines' final week
~ Australia's national anti-corruption agency arrives. Will it stand the test of time?
~ Chlorophyll water can't clear your skin or detox your liver. But this TikTok trend got one thing right
~ Could the Nationals' refusal to support a Voice to Parliament derail the referendum?
~ Curious Kids: What would happen if all animals on Earth were herbivores?
~ 20 years of tracking sexual harassment at work shows little improvement. But that could be about to change
~ Headwear and hegemony: how ‘turban tossing’ protests are threatening Iran’s ruling clergy
~ The Galactica AI model was trained on scientific knowledge – but it spat out alarmingly plausible nonsense
~ Coastal property prices and climate risks are both soaring. We must pull our heads out of the sand
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter