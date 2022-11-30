Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

20 years of tracking sexual harassment at work shows little improvement. But that could be about to change

By Lisa Heap, Doctoral Researcher, RMIT University
The fifth national survey on sexual harassment in Australian workplaces, published today, shows little has changed since the last survey in 2018 – or indeed since the first survey in 2003.

It points to the importance of the legislative changes being pursued by the Albanese government, including reforms that passed parliament on Monday.

The survey of 10,000 Australians was commissioned by the Australian Human Rights Commission and conducted by Roy Morgan Research in August and September. It shows…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
