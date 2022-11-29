Coastal property prices and climate risks are both soaring. We must pull our heads out of the sand
By Tayanah O'Donnell, Honorary Associate Professor, Australian National University
Eleanor Robson, PhD Candidate, Institute for Culture and Society, Western Sydney University
Booming prices for coastal properties are a mark of our reluctance to reckon with the climate change that is already upon us. We must start to properly account for and act on climate risk.
© The Conversation
