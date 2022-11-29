Tolerance.ca
'A three-storey, luminous birdcage with suspended hanging gardens and an extensive crypt below': Sydney Modern is open at last

By Sasha Grishin, Adjunct Professor of Art History, Australian National University
Sydney Modern at the Art Gallery of New South Wales is a spectacular achievement – but going forward, funding is required for more than rammed earth, glass, bricks and mortar.The Conversation


