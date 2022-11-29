Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chinese protests are about more than COVID – student discontent has fuelled the biggest movement since Tiananmen Square

By Tao Zhang, Senior Lecturer, School of Arts & Humanities, Nottingham Trent University
Share this article
Protests have erupted across China, initially in response to the deaths of ten people in a fire in an apartment block in Xinjiang in the country’s northwest. The demonstrations represent the biggest expression of public unrest since the 1989 Tiananmen Square pro-democracy movement was savagely crushed.

The deaths have been blamed on China’s strict…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The pandemic created challenges and opportunities for Canadian immigration
~ Even weak tropical cyclones have grown more intense worldwide – we tracked 30 years of them using currents
~ Japanese Trans Woman Wins Workplace Harassment Case
~ Black artists don't just make hip hop – why recognition of metal, punk, rock and emo by Mobo is long overdue
~ Dyscalculia: how to support your child if they have mathematical learning difficulties
~ Waste pickers risk their lives to stop plastic pollution – now they could help shape global recycling policies
~ Trust in UK politics has taken a hit after recent chaos – and historical data suggests only a change of government can fix it
~ Four tips to avoid your office Christmas party turning into a superspreader event
~ Cyborgs v 'holdout humans': what the world might be like if our species survives for a million years
~ When hosting mega-events like FIFA, cities market themselves at the expense of the most vulnerable
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter