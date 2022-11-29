Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Even weak tropical cyclones have grown more intense worldwide – we tracked 30 years of them using currents

By Wei Mei, Assistant Professor of Earth, Marine and Environmental Sciences, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Shang-Ping Xie, Roger Revelle Professor of Climate Science, Scripps Institution of Oceanography, University of California, San Diego
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
