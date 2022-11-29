Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Japanese Trans Woman Wins Workplace Harassment Case

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Panelists at a Tokyo symposium discussing legal issues for transgender people, September 22, 2017.  © 2017 KYDPL KYODO/AP Photo The government in Japan’s Kanagawa Prefecture has awarded a transgender woman workplace compensation after recognizing her depression was the result of harassment she faced from her supervisor. Despite her requests, the woman’s supervisor repeatedly refused to refer to her with female pronouns, which resulted in her taking leave from work and seeking mental health services. Japan has not ratified the International Labor Organization’s convention…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
