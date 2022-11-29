Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We built an algorithm that predicts the length of court sentences – could AI play a role in the justice system?

By Andrew Lensen, Lecturer in Artificial Intelligence | Pūkenga, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Marcin Betkier, Lecturer in Law, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
The rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI) has led to its deployment in courtrooms overseas. In China, robot judges decide on small claim cases, while in some Malaysian courts, AI has been used to recommend sentences for offences such as drug possession.

Is it time New Zealand considers AI in its own judicial system?

Intuitively,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
