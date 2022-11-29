Tolerance.ca
Canada's Indo-Pacific strategy: The same old starry-eyed thinking about Asian trade

By David Webster, Associate professor, Human Rights Studies, King's University College, Western University
If ties to democratic regimes in the Indo-Pacific region are to mean anything, Canada must look to smaller, poorer democracies and not only to the obvious partners — and become a human rights advocate.The Conversation


