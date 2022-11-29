You've got a friend: young people help each other with their mental health for 3.5 hours every week
By Benjamin Hanckel, Senior research fellow, Western Sydney University
Amelia Henry, Research Assistant
Erin Dolan, Honorary Fellow / Clinical Psychologist, The University of Melbourne
Jasbeer Musthafa Mamalipurath, Research officer, Institute for Culture and Society, Western Sydney University
Young people provide timely and personalised mental health support to friends – but sometimes find looking after their own needs difficult in the process.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, November 29, 2022