Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

First World Cup in Arab World Tarnished by Migrant Worker Abuses

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Construction workers in Doha, Qatar, November 16, 2022.  © 2022 ddp images via AP Photo As a Jordanian, I wanted to be proud that an Arab and Muslim-majority country is hosting the 2022 World Cup. The historic event holds significance for fans from all over the global south. And yet, the tournament has drawn unprecedented global scrutiny primarily for its treatment of migrant workers, LGBT people, and women. In response, Qatar has accused its critics of racist motivations while FIFA President Gianni Infantino delivered a diatribe of attacks  to deflect the global scrutiny.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
