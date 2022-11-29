Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Still recovering from COVID-19, US public transit tries to get back on track

By Kari Edison Watkins, Associate Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of California, Davis
Public buses, subways and trains are relatively safe, fast and cheap. But competition from rideshares and concerns over COVID-19 will soon see some local agencies short of funds.The Conversation


