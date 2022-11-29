Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How we’ve expanded our Quarter Life series

By Avery Anapol, Commissioning Editor, Politics + Society
Share this article
Since early 2022, we’ve been working on a series called Quarter Life. So far, we’ve produced more than 100 articles, each filled with academic research and expertise on the issues affecting those of us in our twenties and thirties.

More recently, we’ve developed a mini-series called Fail Better. It’s all about failure: how to cope, how to move on and more. We set expectations for the careers we’ll forge, the relationships we’ll foster (romantic and platonic) and the experiences we’ll have. But sometimes,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Child sexual abuse review: how research can help to tackle growing online abuse
~ Six common COVID myths busted by a virologist and a public health expert
~ From Andrew Tate to Jordan Peterson, a phoney zero-sum-game argument sits at the heart of anti-feminist backlash
~ Inflation: how financial speculation is making the global food price crisis worse
~ Injectable HIV prevention drug shows promise: we worked out how much South Africa should pay for it
~ The Menu: Ralph Fiennes's new film shows why restaurants are a ripe setting for horror
~ Israel/OPT: Solidarity with Palestinians means ending all support for apartheid
~ We all know the Great Barrier Reef is in danger – the UN has just confirmed it. Again
~ Albanese insists Voice will help 'close the gap', as divisions flare in Nationals
~ 6 priorities to get Kenya's curriculum back on track – or risk excluding many children from education
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter