Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Inflation: how financial speculation is making the global food price crisis worse

By Sophie van Huellen, Lecturer in Development Economics, University of Manchester
Share this article
UK households, like those in many other countries, are struggling to make ends meet. More than half of households have only £2.66 per week left after paying for bills and essentials, according to figures from the supermarket chain Asda.

The extreme spikes in the cost of energy and food that we have seen this year are mostly to blame for this shift. Basic grocery prices have increased by 17%The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How we’ve expanded our Quarter Life series
~ Child sexual abuse review: how research can help to tackle growing online abuse
~ Six common COVID myths busted by a virologist and a public health expert
~ From Andrew Tate to Jordan Peterson, a phoney zero-sum-game argument sits at the heart of anti-feminist backlash
~ Injectable HIV prevention drug shows promise: we worked out how much South Africa should pay for it
~ The Menu: Ralph Fiennes's new film shows why restaurants are a ripe setting for horror
~ Israel/OPT: Solidarity with Palestinians means ending all support for apartheid
~ We all know the Great Barrier Reef is in danger – the UN has just confirmed it. Again
~ Albanese insists Voice will help 'close the gap', as divisions flare in Nationals
~ 6 priorities to get Kenya's curriculum back on track – or risk excluding many children from education
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter