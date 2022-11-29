Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Injectable HIV prevention drug shows promise: we worked out how much South Africa should pay for it

By Lise Jamieson, Senior Researcher, University of the Witwatersrand
Gesine Meyer-Rath, Research associate professor in Global Health, Boston University
Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) is an HIV prevention method. It is taken by people who are HIV negative, so that if they are unknowingly exposed to HIV, the drug will prevent the virus from infecting them.

The development of this method is important for South Africa because the country is the epicentre of the HIV pandemic. Around 7.5 million people in South Africa live with HIV – about a fifth of the global population of people living with HIV.

The current standard-of-care PrEP…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
