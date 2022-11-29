Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

6 priorities to get Kenya's curriculum back on track – or risk excluding many children from education

By Elisheba Kiru, Postdoctoral Research Scientist, African Population and Health Research Center
Brenda Wawire, Associate Research Scientist, African Population and Health Research Center
Kenya’s education curriculum was reformed in 2017 to improve its quality – but now many Kenyans are calling for change again. Public disillusionment with the competency-based curriculum has forced a government review.

Frustrations with the curriculum centre around the complexity of learning activities and its sustainability given…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
