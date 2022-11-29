Tolerance.ca
Politics with Michelle Grattan: Niki Savva on her book Bulldozed, Scott Morrison and the Liberals' woes

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
"He's a very secretive character. He's distrustful. He's a control freak. He's a bully. He's stubborn. He doesn't listen to anyone"The Conversation


© The Conversation -
