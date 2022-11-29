Underpaid at home, vulnerable abroad: how seasonal job schemes are draining Pacific nations of vital workers
By Apisalome Movono, Senior Lecturer in Development Studies, Massey University
Leilani Faaiuaso, Research Scholar, Massey University
Regina Scheyvens, Professor of Development Studies, Massey University
Australian and New Zealand demand for seasonal workers is having a major impact on Pacific nations’ economies. It will be a hard cycle to break.
- Monday, November 28, 2022