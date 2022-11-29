At-home DNA tests just aren’t that reliable – and the risks may outweigh the benefits
By Andelka M. Phillips, Senior Lecturer in Law, Science and Technology, The University of Queensland
Samuel Becher, Professor of Law, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
The field of genomic science is rapidly advancing, with commercial genetic tests becoming affordable and popular.
Taking these tests is simple. The company sends you a collection kit. You send it back with a saliva sample or cheek swab. The sample is sequenced and analysed, and before long you have your results.
However, upon a closer look you’ll find commercial genetic tests come with several hidden risks,…
