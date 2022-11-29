Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
At-home DNA tests just aren’t that reliable – and the risks may outweigh the benefits

By Andelka M. Phillips, Senior Lecturer in Law, Science and Technology, The University of Queensland
Samuel Becher, Professor of Law, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
The field of genomic science is rapidly advancing, with commercial genetic tests becoming affordable and popular.

Taking these tests is simple. The company sends you a collection kit. You send it back with a saliva sample or cheek swab. The sample is sequenced and analysed, and before long you have your results.

However, upon a closer look you’ll find commercial genetic tests come with several hidden risks,…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
