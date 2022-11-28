Paxlovid is Australia's first-line COVID antiviral but Lagevrio also prevents severe disease in over-70s
By Benjamin Cowie, Director, WHO Collaborating Centre for Viral Hepatitis, The Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity
Brett Sutton, Adjunct Clinical Professor, Monash University
Christina Van Heer, PhD candidate at The School of Medicine, Dentistry and Health Sciences, The University of Melbourne
Suman Majumdar, Deputy Program Director, Health Security and Pandemic Preparedness, Burnet Institute
Analysis of Victoria’s winter COVID wave found Paxlovid and Lagevrio reduced the risk of hospitalisation and death. The results were better for Paxlovid, but not everyone can take it.
