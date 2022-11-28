Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

At a time of 'permacrisis' and 'gaslighting' the Macquarie judges wisely went local, embracing teal as word of the year

By Roslyn Petelin, Course coordinator, The University of Queensland
Share this article
Surprisingly, Macquarie’s list of the words of 2022 hasn’t highlighted the war in Ukraine or climate change. It embraced Australian political terms, while the people chose the ‘bachelor’s handbag’.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Paxlovid is Australia's first-line COVID antiviral but Lagevrio also prevents severe disease in over-70s
~ Serbia: Social Card law could harm marginalized members of society – legal opinion
~ Nepal: Dengue Surge Exposes Climate Risk
~ How South Korea uses technology to bring together local residents and World Heritage sites
~ Chasing future biotech solutions to climate change risks delaying action in the present – it may even make things worse
~ Out of the coffin and the closet: gay vampires are no longer sub-text, they're just text
~ Why does night shift increase the risk of cancer, diabetes and heart disease? Here's what we know so far
~ When it comes to delivery drones, the government is selling us a pipe dream. Experts explain the real costs
~ Two thirds of Australian authors are women – our new research finds they earn just $18,200 from their writing
~ COP27 was disappointing, but 2022 remains an historic year for international climate policy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter