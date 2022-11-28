Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Serbia: Social Card law could harm marginalized members of society – legal opinion

By Amnesty International
Serbia’s Social Card law is an intrusive surveillance system that could harm the most marginalized members of society, including Roma communities, Amnesty International said today, as it submits a legal opinion as part of a review of the constitutionality of the law.  The law, which entered into force on 1 March 2022, authorizes the establishment […] The post Serbia: Social Card law could harm marginalized members of society – legal opinion  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
