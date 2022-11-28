Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nepal: Dengue Surge Exposes Climate Risk

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A patient sits on her bed after being admitted with dengue at Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital in Kathmandu. © 2022 Skanda Gautam/SOPA Images/Sipa USA (Sipa via AP Images) (New York) – Nepali authorities should urgently bolster public health systems that struggled during a dengue fever outbreak in recent months, Human Rights Watch said today. Dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases are projected to become more widespread and severe in Nepal as a result of warming temperatures linked to climate change. As of November 20, 2022, there had been over 52,557…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
