Chasing future biotech solutions to climate change risks delaying action in the present – it may even make things worse
By Tessa Hiscox, Microbiology PhD Candidate, University of Canterbury
Jack Heinemann, Professor of Molecular Biology and Genetics, University of Canterbury
The biotech sector uses climate change as an urgent argument for more funding and fewer regulatory hurdles. But the urgency of climate change raises the risk of superficial claims and actions.
© The Conversation
- Monday, November 28, 2022