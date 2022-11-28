Tolerance.ca
When it comes to delivery drones, the government is selling us a pipe dream. Experts explain the real costs

By Hannah Smith, Research Fellow, UWA Minderoo Tech & Policy Lab, Law School, The University of Western Australia
Julia Powles, Associate Professor of Law and Technology; Director, UWA Minderoo Tech & Policy Lab, Law School, The University of Western Australia
Drones have great potential for carrying out important tasks that are just too hard for humans; delivering fast food isn’t one of them.The Conversation


