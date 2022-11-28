Two thirds of Australian authors are women – our new research finds they earn just $18,200 from their writing
By Jan Zwar, Faculty Research Manager, Macquarie University
David Throsby, Distinguished Professor of Economics, Macquarie University
Paul Crosby, Senior Lecturer, Department of Economics, Macquarie University
A new survey of Australian authors finds that while author incomes have (very slightly) grown, they remain perilously low – which makes it hard to find time to write.
