Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global Voices seeks an editor to lead our Ukraine coverage

By Filip Noubel
Share this article
Originally published on Global Voices  Are you a writer and editor with a deep understanding of and curiosity about all facets of Ukraine? Are you excited about shaping ideas into stories, social media posts, and other editorial outputs in collaboration with a diverse community? If you answered “yes” to the...


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ronaldo leaves Manchester United by ‘mutual agreement’ – here’s why he wasn’t sacked
~ Mussels are disappearing from the Thames and growing smaller – and it's partly because the river is cleaner
~ Our US$10 trillion global energy bill dwarfs what’s needed to limit global heating
~ Cannabis is no better than a placebo for treating pain – new research
~ As the Ukraine war derails efforts to solve the climate crisis, a new one looms — the fight for peace
~ To fight the climate crisis, we need to stop expanding offshore drilling for oil and gas
~ Where did the Earth's oxygen come from? New study hints at an unexpected source
~ China’s zero-COVID policy sparks rare country-wide protests
~ US Environmental Agency Needs a Reproductive Justice Hero
~ China: Respect Right to Peaceful Protest
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter