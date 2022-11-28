Tolerance.ca
US Environmental Agency Needs a Reproductive Justice Hero

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Nancy Pedroza, 27, who is pregnant, receives support from Nichollette Jones, her doula, in Fort Worth, Texas, April 7, 2020. © 2020 REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare A letter signed by 28 organizations this week is asking the United States Environmental Protection Agency to establish a reproductive justice expert position within its environmental justice division. The science is piling up on how environmental crises negatively affect reproductive health.  The US government needs to include reproductive justice in its response to marginalized communities hit hardest by the climate…


© Human Rights Watch -
