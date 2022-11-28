Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

China: Respect Right to Peaceful Protest

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Chinese police officers block off access to a site where protesters had gathered in Shanghai on November 27, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo (New York) – The Chinese government should respect the fundamental rights of people across China to peacefully protest the government’s draconian “zero Covid” restrictions and to call for freedom and human rights, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities should immediately release all protesters wrongfully detained and cease online censorship of protest-related information. On November 26, 2022, thousands of people in Shanghai, China’s…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
