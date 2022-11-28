Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The best fiction of 2022: Ayanna Lloyd Banwo’s When We Were Birds – an exquisite exploration of love and legacy

By Leighan M Renaud, Lecturer in Caribbean Literatures and Cultures, Department of English, University of Bristol
Share this article
Ayanna Lloyd Banwo’s debut novel, When We Were Birds, is a lyrical love story with its roots firmly in the narrative tradition of anglophone Caribbean writing.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How can you tell if something is true? Here are 3 questions to ask yourself about what you see, hear and read
~ Celebrities in politics have a leg up, but their advantages can't top fundraising failures
~ We're decoding ancient hurricanes' traces on the sea floor – and evidence from millennia of Atlantic storms is not good news for the coast
~ This course takes a broad look at failure – and what we can all learn when it occurs
~ Paul Biya has been Cameroon's president for 40 years – and he might win office yet again
~ Universal free school meals would make a huge difference to the cost-of-living crisis – here's how
~ The Emergencies Act inquiry revealed a disturbing disregard of the public interest
~ Perfectionist teens reported more depression and stress during COVID-19
~ Workplace killers: people kill their colleagues for different reasons than other shooters
~ China in Uzbek media: Friend or foe?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter