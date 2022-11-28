The Emergencies Act inquiry revealed a disturbing disregard of the public interest
By Eric Champagne, Professeur agrégé, École d'études politique, Directeur, Centre d'études en gouvernance / Associate professor, School of Political Studies, Director, Centre on Governance, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Alex Beraskow, Affiliated Researcher, Centre on Governance, University of Ottawa, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
The Ottawa Police Services Board has been operating in secret in the aftermath of the so-called freedom convoy protest. It must cease, regardless of whether the public approves of its decisions.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, November 28, 2022