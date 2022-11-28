Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Perfectionist teens reported more depression and stress during COVID-19

By Danielle S. Molnar, Associate Professor of Child and Youth Studies; Canada Research Chair (Tier II) Adjustment and Well-Being in Children and Youth, Brock University
Dawn Zinga, Professor of Child and Youth Studies; Associate Dean, Graduate Studies and Research, Faculty of Social Sciences, Brock University
Melissa Blackburn, PhD Candidate, Child and Youth Studies, Brock University
Although teen perfectionists often appear to be doing well on the surface, they are not impervious to hardships. They are young people who are often in need of support.The Conversation


