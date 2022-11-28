Tolerance.ca
Workplace killers: people kill their colleagues for different reasons than other shooters

By Craig Jackson, Professor of Occupational Health Psychology, Birmingham City University
Laura Robinson, PhD Researcher in Psychology, Birmingham City University
At 10.12pm on November 23, an overnight team leader at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, opened fire on colleagues in the crew room. The 31-year-old perpetrator killed six and injured at least six more before killing himself.

The violence was directed towards fellow workers – no customers were targeted – but it is not yet known if any were targeted specifically. This was the 606th gun attack in the US in 2022 where at least four others were shot…The Conversation


