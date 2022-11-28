Tolerance.ca
The best fiction of 2022: NoViolet Bulawayo's Glory found new ways to write about violence and peace

By Jenni Ramone, Associate Professor of Postcolonial and Global Literatures, Nottingham Trent University
A young woman learning to love, the children inspired by her, and the collective voice of a village community recovering from violence and corruption assemble a powerful message of resistance. The hope is to create “the kind of glory that burns eternal and glows with living light”. Glory by NoViolet Bulawayo was a runner up to this year’s Booker Prize.

As described by the Booker committee, Glory “is an energetic and exhilarating joyride from NoViolet Bulawayo … the story of an uprising, told by…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
