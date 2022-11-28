Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

​England's early years educators are underpaid and undervalued – only government investment can improve this

By Nathan Archer, Director International Montessori Institute, Leeds Beckett University
Early education and care for children aged from birth to five in England is at a critical point.

On one hand, the cost of care and education to parents at a time of high price rises is a key issue. In 2022, the average annual cost of a part-time nursery place for a child under two in Great Britain is £7,210.

