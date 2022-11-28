Four in five of the children’s homes in England are run for profit – here's why that is a problem
By Anders Bach-Mortensen, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Social Policy, University of Oxford
Benjamin Goodair, Doctoral Scholar in Social Policy, University of Oxford
Jane Barlow, Professor of Evidence Based Intervention and Policy Evaluation, University of Oxford
State-funded schools are not allowed to be operated as profit-making entities. So why are children in care being accommodated by for-profit companies?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, November 28, 2022