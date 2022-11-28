Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Four in five of the children’s homes in England are run for profit – here's why that is a problem

By Anders Bach-Mortensen, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Social Policy, University of Oxford
Benjamin Goodair, Doctoral Scholar in Social Policy, University of Oxford
Jane Barlow, Professor of Evidence Based Intervention and Policy Evaluation, University of Oxford
State-funded schools are not allowed to be operated as profit-making entities. So why are children in care being accommodated by for-profit companies?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
