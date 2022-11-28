Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bolsonaro and his supporters continue to undermine democracy after losing Brazil's election

By Global Voices Brazil
Share this article
Claiming they want to save Brazil from communism, Bolsonaristas have been protesting while refusing to acknowledge Lula's victory. Meanwhile, Bolsonaro and his party challenged the electoral system at the Electoral Court.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Koos Prinsloo: the cult Afrikaans writer has been translated to English – here's a review
~ Labour's share of national income has been remarkably consistent since the 1860s
~ Victoria faces a grave climate and energy crisis. The new government's policies must be far bolder
~ Palestinian Authority Muzzles Call for Reform, Elections
~ The Past is Present: reflecting on 150 years of Chinese art at the National Gallery of Victoria
~ More businesses are offering online medical certificates and telehealth prescriptions. What are the pros and cons?
~ Visually striking science experiments at school can be fun, inspiring and safe – banning is not the answer
~ Women and girls at risk, at the end of the world: these subversive short stories reflect our anxieties
~ Scott Morrison to face parliamentary censure for undermining political trust
~ Don't just bet on the metrics – personal connection is the real key to managing remote workers well
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter