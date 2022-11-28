Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Koos Prinsloo: the cult Afrikaans writer has been translated to English – here's a review

By Kobus Moolman, Professor of Creative Writing and English Literature, University of the Western Cape
There are some writers you wish you had encountered years ago. There are some authors you only discover – for many reasons – years after their death.

The Afrikaans writer Koos Prinsloo is one such, for me. He wrote during the last violent decade of apartheid – a system of forced racial segregation implemented by the Afrikaans-speaking…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
