Labour's share of national income has been remarkably consistent since the 1860s

By Jakob Madsen, Professor of Economics, The University of Western Australia
Peter Robertson, Professor, The University of Western Australia
Inflation and sluggish wage growth have raised concerns that wages and salaries are becoming an increasing smaller share of national income.

Australian Council of Trade Unions head Sally McManus has said labour’s share of income is at its lowest point since 1960 – “a shameful situation for us to be in as a country”.

© The Conversation -
