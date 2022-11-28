Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Palestinian Authority Muzzles Call for Reform, Elections

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Demonstrators carry pictures of activist Nizar Banat during a protest in the West Bank city of Ramallah on the same day he was beaten to death in Palestinian Authority custody, Thursday, June 24, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Nasser Nasser Israeli and Palestinian authorities restrict the rights of Palestinians to free assembly, expression, and association. But only one governing body tried to shut down a recent conference aimed at reforming and reinvigorating the Palestinian national movement, including calling for elections: the Palestinian Authority (PA) in the West Bank.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
