More businesses are offering online medical certificates and telehealth prescriptions. What are the pros and cons?
By Centaine Snoswell, Research Fellow Health Economics, The University of Queensland
Anthony Smith, Professor of Telehealth; and Director of the Centre for Online Health, The University of Queensland
Keshia De Guzman, The University of Queensland
Online and phone consultations might ease pressure on local clinics and mean you can access paperwork when visiting a GP isn’t possible. But there are downsides to be aware of too.
- Sunday, November 27, 2022