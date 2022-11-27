Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Don't just bet on the metrics – personal connection is the real key to managing remote workers well

By Rebecca Downes, Lecturer in Management, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Noelle Donnelly, Senior Lecturer in Employment Relations and Human Resource Management, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Urs Daellenbach, Professor of Management, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Advising managers to ‘focus on clear objectives’ with remote workers overlooks the importance of relationships as the basis for understanding performance.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
