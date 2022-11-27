Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID nasal sprays may one day prevent and treat infection. Here's where the science is up to

By Lara Herrero, Research Leader in Virology and Infectious Disease, Griffith University
Share this article
We have vaccines to boost our immune response to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID. We have medicines you can take at home (and in hospital) to treat COVID. Now researchers are trialling something new.

They want to develop drugs that stop the virus getting into the body in the first place. That includes nasal sprays that stop the virus attaching to cells in the nose.

Other researchers are looking at the potential for nasal sprays to stop the virus replicating in the nose, or to make the nose a hostile place to enter the body.

Here’s where the science is…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Don't just bet on the metrics – personal connection is the real key to managing remote workers well
~ Rare street protests across China: Is Xi Jinping's zero-Covid policy turning people against their government?
~ Research suggests one way to prevent depression and anxiety is a strong sense of connection at high school
~ Editors have long been publishing's hidden handmaidens – what might we gain if we acknowledged their role?
~ Do tenancy reforms to protect renters cause landlords to exit the market? No, but maybe they should
~ As NZ workers and households tighten their belts, why not a windfall tax on corporate mega-profits too?
~ Cities, just not as we know them – get ready for NSW's Six Cities Region
~ What we mean when we say 'sovereignty was never ceded'
~ Is liberal governance unable to deal with global threats?
~ World Cup 2022: Men’s soccer must stop silencing activism and allyship
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter