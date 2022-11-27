Research suggests one way to prevent depression and anxiety is a strong sense of connection at high school
By Monika Raniti, Research Fellow, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Divyangana Rakesh, Postdoctoral research fellow, Harvard University
Susan M Sawyer, Professor of Adolescent Health The University of Melbourne; Director, Royal Children's Hospital Centre for Adolescent Health, The University of Melbourne
About one in five young Australians will experience a mental health problem like depression or anxiety each year. The COVID pandemic has only intensified mental health concerns in young people.
In Australia, decades of investment in early intervention and treatment services have not decreased rates of depression…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, November 27, 2022