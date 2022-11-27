Tolerance.ca
Do tenancy reforms to protect renters cause landlords to exit the market? No, but maybe they should

By Chris Martin, Senior Research Fellow, City Futures Research Centre, UNSW Sydney
Milad Ghasri, Senior Lecturer in Transport Planning, UNSW Sydney
Sharon Parkinson, Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Urban Transitions, Swinburne University of Technology
Zoe Goodall, Research Associate, Centre for Urban Transitions, Swinburne University of Technology
It’s often claimed that reforming tenancy laws to better protect tenants will drive landlords out of the market, leading to fewer rental properties. A new study finds no evidence to support the claim.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
