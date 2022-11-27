Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As NZ workers and households tighten their belts, why not a windfall tax on corporate mega-profits too?

By Lisa Marriott, Professor of Taxation, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Share this article
As recession looms, some have called for a windfall tax on record corporate profits. But do such taxes actually work? And what does history teach about them?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Don't just bet on the metrics – personal connection is the real key to managing remote workers well
~ Rare street protests across China: Is Xi Jinping's zero-Covid policy turning people against their government?
~ COVID nasal sprays may one day prevent and treat infection. Here's where the science is up to
~ Research suggests one way to prevent depression and anxiety is a strong sense of connection at high school
~ Editors have long been publishing's hidden handmaidens – what might we gain if we acknowledged their role?
~ Do tenancy reforms to protect renters cause landlords to exit the market? No, but maybe they should
~ Cities, just not as we know them – get ready for NSW's Six Cities Region
~ What we mean when we say 'sovereignty was never ceded'
~ Is liberal governance unable to deal with global threats?
~ World Cup 2022: Men’s soccer must stop silencing activism and allyship
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter